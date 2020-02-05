CMFRI showcases marine biodiversity

A large number of people turned up to watch the wonders of marine life at the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute laboratories here on Tuesday as students and the public were invited to the research institute to mark its 73rd Foundation Day.

The National Marine Biodiversity Museum, various laboratories, marine research aquarium and hatcheries were big attractions and displayed a variety of marine aquatic life. The exhibits offered a platform to acquire knowledge about the secrets of marine biodiversity.

The visitors were treated to a rich collection of a wide spectrum of niches ranging from estuaries to coastal and deeper waters of the Indian seas. The visitors were also able to see the “largest fish – whale shark”, horse shoe crab, sea snakes, sea birds, pearl oyster, sea cow, dolphins and sharks.

Earrings

Earrings made of fish otoliths exhibited at CMFRI drew attention of the visitors. There was a rush to have a close look at the ornaments in different sizes and designs. Though majority of the fish have otoliths, only that of around ten species are suitable for making ornaments.

Researchers at CMFRI regularly use these otoliths as taxonomic tool for identification and estimation of fish age. The ornamental prospect of these otoliths was recognised only by chance on course of the regular research, said E.M. Abdussamad, principal scientist, CMFRI.