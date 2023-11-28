ADVERTISEMENT

CMFRI releases Corporate My Stamp, Postal Cover 

November 28, 2023 12:42 am | Updated 12:42 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) unveiled a commemorative Corporate My Stamp and Special Postal Cover, signifying the institute’s legacy and contributions to the field of India’s marine fisheries research and development over the last 75 years.

Postmaster General Sayeed Rashid officially released the stamp and cover by handing them over to CMFRI Director A. Gopalakrishnan in Kochi, said a press release.  

In the special release, 5,000 sheets of stamps, each containing 12 stamps, have been made available. The stamp’s design encapsulates CMFRI’s dedication to marine research, bearing the inscription ‘75 Years of Research Excellence’ alongside the institute’s logo and the image of the CMFRI headquarters in Kochi.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US