CMFRI releases Corporate My Stamp, Postal Cover 

November 28, 2023 12:42 am | Updated 12:42 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) unveiled a commemorative Corporate My Stamp and Special Postal Cover, signifying the institute’s legacy and contributions to the field of India’s marine fisheries research and development over the last 75 years.

Postmaster General Sayeed Rashid officially released the stamp and cover by handing them over to CMFRI Director A. Gopalakrishnan in Kochi, said a press release.  

In the special release, 5,000 sheets of stamps, each containing 12 stamps, have been made available. The stamp’s design encapsulates CMFRI’s dedication to marine research, bearing the inscription ‘75 Years of Research Excellence’ alongside the institute’s logo and the image of the CMFRI headquarters in Kochi.

