CMFRI opens counter for sale of live fish

KOCHI

07 December 2020 23:53 IST

Initiative aimed at helping farmers affected by loss of marketing facility

In a move to create a market avenue for fish farmers, the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) has opened a live fish counter on its campus in the city that offers a great opportunity for fish lovers.

The counter sells varieties such as sea bass, red snapper, pearlspot and tilapia live on all working days.

The facility is meant for the cage fish farmers who use the technical support of CMFRI’s Agricultural Technology Information Centre and Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Ernakulam. This will help farmers reach out to the consumers without the help of middlemen.

Fish farmers find it hard to sell their produce as the market has been disrupted by COVID-19 restrictions. By depending on middlemen, fish farmers’ earnings is slashed by around 35 per cent. They cannot survive in the field further unless the farmers are able to sell the yield immediately after the harvest, said Vipinkumar V.P., principal scientist and manager of ATIC.

He also said that the live fish counter would help consumers because of the quality of the fish.

The counter is open between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. on all working days.