CMFRI offers support to Andaman and Nicobar Islands for data collection of marine fish catch

The ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) has extended support to Andaman and Nicobar Islands to launch online data collection of marine fish catch at fish landing centres in the archipelago.
The data collection was formally launched on Wednesday after the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the CMFRI and the Department of Fisheries of the Andaman and Nicobar Administration.
A communication said as part of the MoU, the CMFRI introduced its sampling methodology for analysis of catch data using fish catch survey and analysis software. The institute has also trained enumerators deployed by the Andaman Administration to collect catch data using CMFRI methodology. This is the first time marine fish catch data is being collected from the archipelago with statistically supported software.
