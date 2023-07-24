CMFRI nutraceutical to counter post-COVID complications

July 24, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - KOCHI

Continuing research into developing natural remedies from marine organisms against lifestyle diseases, the ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute has developed a nutraceutical product from seaweeds to boost the innate immunity related to post-COVID complications.

CadalminTM Immunalgin extract (CadalminTM IMe), the product also has antiviral properties against the delta variant of SARS CoV-2 virus, claimed a communication from the institute here on Monday.

“The product is a synergistic combination of seaweed-based nutraceutical product, which is a 100% natural blend of highly nutritious bioactive ingredients extracted with eco-friendly ‘green’ technology”, said Kajal Chakraborty, head of the Marine Biotechnology, Fish Nutrition and Health Division of CMFRI, who led the research works.

This is the 10th product in a series of nutraceuticals developed by the CMFRI from marine organisms. The institute has brought out nutraceuticals targeting a range of lifestyle diseases such as Type-2 diabetes, arthritis, cholesterol, hypertension, hypothyroidism, osteoporosis, and fatty liver.

Dr. Chakraborty said that bioactive pharmacophore leads from seaweeds were used to develop the nutraceutical product. “A promising reduction of viral infection rate was observed by administering CadalminTM IMe on SARS CoV-2 (delta variant) induced cells. CadalminTM IMe elevates innate immune responses by regulation of the secretion of pro-inflammatory cytokines and chemokines,” he added.

The nutraceutical does not have any side effects as established by detailed preclinical trials. “It does not have toxicity concerning clinical and behavioural symptoms. The active ingredients in the product will be packed in plant-based capsules. Large-scale extraction of active principles from the raw material was optimised in a factory unit, which demonstrated the commercial feasibility of the nutraceutical product”, Dr. Chakraborty added.

