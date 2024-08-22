CMFRI launches mangrove plantation drive 

The Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) has launched a mangrove plantation drive to protect coastal ecosystems as part of the ‘Plant4Mother’ campaign launched by the Prime Minister recently.

Around 100 saplings of mangroves of different species were planted adjacent to the coastal waterbodies on the CMFRI campus in Kochi and Krishi Vigyan Kendra at Njarakkal. The drive was inaugurated by CMFRI Director Grinson George, according to a press release.

The initiative comes at a time when the frequency and intensity of extreme weather events in coastal regions are on the rise owing to climate change. On the importance of the campaign, Dr. George said mangroves acted as bio-shield to the coastal belt in protecting the lives of residents in the region from storm surge, sea erosion, coastal flooding, and sea level rise.

Restoring and preserving mangrove ecosystems would help build climate-resilient coastal communities and ensure the well-being of fishers. He also said that mangroves also acted as breeding ground for many shrimps and fishes.

As part of the plantation campaign, saplings of various trees were also planted on the premises of the CMFRI headquarters and its residential quarters at Thevara. The initiative was coordinated by the marine biodiversity and environment management division of the CMFRI. Mangrove plantation and tree planting drives were also held at all the regional centres and stations of the CMFRI across the country, the release said.