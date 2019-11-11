CMFRI invites students, public to join Blue Green Brigade

In continuation of a major drive to remove all forms of plastic from waterbodies, the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) has sought the support of students and the public to be part of its Blue Green Brigade, a voluntary team to clean up waterbodies. The brigade functions under the CMFRI’s Nirmaldhara project, which is being implemented by the institute to rejuvenate coastal water resources.

College students and those interested in environmental conservation can become members of the Blue Green Brigade to create public awareness, said a press release.

The environmental division of the CMFRI launched the Nirmaldhara project two years ago after finding that public waterbodies within the limits of the Kochi Corporation and the panchayats of Mulavukadu and Elamkunnapuzha were fast deteriorating owing to accumulation of excessive amounts of plastic.

Those willing to become part of the brigade may send expression of interest to CMFRI at vasantkripa@gmail.com. Phone 9495317131.

Buyer-seller meet

In another initiative, the CMFRI and Krishi Vigyan Kendra will jointly conduct a three-day buyer-seller meet here from November 14 for food and agricultural produce.

The meet is being organised to free farmers from middlemen and to link them directly to the entire spectrum of buyers.

Farmers, farmer producer companies, self-help groups and agri start-ups from Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka will introduce their products at the meet.

The meet is also meant to support organic farmers and farmer producer groups to popularise their products and to promote safe food products, said a press release here.

Major organic shops, grocery stores, super markets, government organisations, co-operative stores, fertilizer dealers and wholesale dealers in agri-aqua-animal industry will attend the meet.

It is expected that around 500 food and farm products will see business deals during the three-day event. Organic manure and agro-aqua-animal inputs will also be available at the meet.

Only farmers, farmer producer companies, self-help groups and start-ups recognised by government agencies such as agriculture universities, agriculture department, Krishi Vigyan Kendras and NABARD will be allowed to sell their products at the meet. For details, call 9400257798.