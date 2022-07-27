Kochi

CMFRI identifies 342 sites for seaweed farming

Special Correspondent KOCHI July 27, 2022
Updated: July 27, 2022 21:47 IST

India cultivated around 34,000 tonnes of seaweed in 2021, according to the estimates of the ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI ). Director of the institute A. Gopalakrishnan said CMFRI had georeferenced 342 suitable farming sites for cultivation of seaweed in the country with a production potential of 9.7 million tonnes (wet weight) per year, said a communication from the institute here on Wednesday.

He was speaking at a national campaign on non-conventional aquaculture systems organised by the CMFRI as part of the Azadi Ka Amirt Mahotsav. While referring to the global production of 35 million tonnes worth dollars 16.5 billion in 2022 so far, he said India was far behind in terms of seaweed production.

The government has earmarked ₹640 crore exclusively to promote seaweed culture with a targeted production of more than 11.2 lakh tonnes by 2025 under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana, he said.

CMFRI has standardised the practice of integrated multi-trophic aquaculture, which enables cage farming or bivalve farming along with seaweed farming in coastal waters. The technology would help popularise and boost seaweed farming across Coastal States, he said. Referring to its environmental benefits, he said that seaweed farming could earn carbon credits in many ways.

