CMFRI clinics to assess drinking water quality in coastal areas

April 19, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - KOCHI

Reports of alarming level of E. coli presence in the Vembanad lake has prompted the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) to set up clinics to assess the quality of drinking water in coastal areas.

The clinics are being set up at a time when climate change continues to fuel storm surges and coastal flooding, said A. Gopalakrishnan, Director, CMFRI, in a statement here. He was speaking at an awareness programme on climate change organised for fishermen from Chellanam and Puthuvype, near Kochi.

The initiative is in line with the ‘One Health’ concept that aims to achieve optimal health for people, aquatic animals, plants, and the environment, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

In continuation of the existing research project to determine the extent of pollution of the Vembanad, the water clinics are expected to help maintain the quality of drinking water resources in the region, preventing the spread of waterborne diseases.

The clinics emulate the success of Citizen Science initiative for the Vembanad research project. Participation of students will be ensured to conduct mass water quality checks in coastal areas with the support of a mobile application. In order to set up the clinics, the CMFRI will collaborate with the Nansen Environmental Research Centre, Kochi, National Institute of Oceanography (NIO), Health department, and other agencies.

Sharing their experience of the impact of climate change, fishermen described the increased frequency and intensity of coastal flooding that wrecked their daily lives and aquaculture practices. They also expressed concern over the evidently visible environmental disturbances in waterbodies such as sedimentation and obstructed water flow as well as the growing incidences of disease outbreaks among aquaculture farms. C. Ramachandran moderated the discussions.

The awareness workshop was organised by the National Innovations in Climate Resilient Agriculture (NICRA) research project of the CMFRI. The CMFRI provided climate aid to 24 fishermen families belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC) community in Chellanam and Puthuvype. Implements such as fishing nets, freezers, ice boxes, motor pumps, fish seeds, and feeds worth ₹2.5 lakh were distributed among fishermen under the SC Sub Plan programme of the NICRA project.