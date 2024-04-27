CMFRI achieves breakthrough in captive breeding of golden trevally

April 27, 2024 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - KOCHI

The Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) has announced a breakthrough in captive breeding of the high-value marine fish golden trevally, which is a potential candidate species for sea farming with growing market demand for consumption and ornamental purpose.

A communication from the CMFRI said it had successfully developed seed production technology for the species (Gnathanodon speciosus), a development expected to open up a new avenue for sustainable seafood production and boost India’s mariculture activities, including sea cage farming. Scientists at the CMFRI’s Visakhapatnam regional centre achieved successful bloodstock development, captive breeding, and larval rearing of the fish after five years of research.

Golden trevally or golden king fish is an ideal candidate species for mariculture (marine aquaculture) owing to its faster growth rate, good meat quality, and huge market demand. The farm-gate value of the fish is ₹400 to ₹500 a kg.

The CMFRI said it was a reef-associated fish and lives in the company of larger fishes like skates, sharks, and groupers. Juveniles of the species act as pilots for sharks. It is a silver grey fish with yellowish colouration on the belly with scattered black patches, yellow fins, and a black tail. The juveniles are more golden in colour with the black bands giving them a very attractive appearance, a trait attractive to aquarium keepers. As an ornamental variety, the fish is priced between ₹150 to ₹250 per piece.

A team of scientists at the Visakhapatnam centre of the CMFRI led by Ritesh Ranjan, senior scientist, began efforts for seed production of the fish in 2019. The latest achievement was a milestone in the Indian aquaculture sector, said the CMFRI. Golden trevally lands predominantly in reef area fishing grounds in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, Karnataka, and Gujarat.