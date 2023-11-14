ADVERTISEMENT

CMDRF portal to have an exclusive page for HIV-infected applicants

November 14, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - KOCHI

The page will be exclusively within the control of the District Collector concerned, or an officer authorised by him, who will be sworn to secrecy about the privacy of the HIV-afflicted applicant

Gopakumar K C

The State government on Tuesday informed the Kerala High Court that the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) portal has now been re-designed to have a page exclusively for HIV-infected persons to protect their privacy.

The submission was made by Tinku Biswal, Principal Secretary, Revenue, who appeared online before Justice Devan Ramachandran. She further submitted that the page would be exclusively within the control of the District Collector concerned, or an officer authorised by him, who would be sworn to secrecy about the privacy of the HIV-afflicted applicant.

She added that a patient could apply under this page/portal, along with his or her medical-cum- life-certificate issued by a competent anti-retroviral therapy (ART) centre and that on doing so, the District Collector or the authorised Officer would verify them and send the documents to the ART centre concerned for authentication.

Once the ART centre authenticated the certificate issued by them, the file would be sent back to the District Collector or the Authorised Officer, who would thereupon make their recommendation; and forward it finally it to the Finance department for payment. She said, upon the Finance department receiving the file, necessary enquiries in strict confidentiality would be conducted and the eligible amounts—depending upon the financial outplay and budgetary proposals—will be released into the account of the beneficiary.

This process has been designed with with the singular intent of ensuring privacy of the HIV applicants. It would take a month or more to make it operational, she submitted.

The court observed that this was a welcome step in ensuring that apprehension of the patients of HIV—who are already reeling under the rigour of medical and social burden and inhibitions—are allayed.

The court passed the order when a writ petition seeking to ensure confidentiality and privacy for HIV infected persons who apply online for the financial aid from the CMDRF came up for hearing.

