CMDRF: CM, other respondents can present their case before Lok Ayukta

April 04, 2023 12:20 am | Updated 12:20 am IST - KOCHI

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the other respondents will be offered a chance to argue their case before a full Bench of the Lok Ayukta in the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) case to decide on the merit of allegations against them.

The Chief Minister and former Cabinet colleagues are the respondents in the case in which they allegedly committed nepotism by providing monetary benefits to three persons from the CMDRF. The three-member full Bench will consider the case on April 12.

R.S. Sasikumar, the complainant, had alleged that the Lok Ayukta committed an act of judicial impropriety by referring the question of maintainability of the petition to a full Bench. The matter had been decided earlier by a Bench headed by Justice Pius C. Kuriakose, he contended.

Justice Cyriac Joseph, the present Lok Ayukta, had last week referred the case to a full Bench following a difference of opinion between him and Upa Lok Ayukta Harun-Ul-Rashid on the merits of the allegations. The Lok Ayukta Act states that a complaint shall be investigated by the Lok Ayukta and both the Upa Lok Ayuktas together in the event of a difference of opinion, sources said.

Maintainability

Lok Ayukta sources said nothing would prevent it from considering a contention of the respondents that the decisions of the Cabinet cannot be investigated by the Lok Ayukta, though an earlier decision was taken on the maintainability of the petition for admitting the complaint for investigation.

Earlier, the question of admissibility of the petition was decided before issuing notices and hearing the Chief Minister and the other respondents. This time, all the respondents would be heard, Lok Ayukta sources said.

‘Judicially improper’

George Poonthottam, the counsel for the petitioner, said the recent order of the Lok Ayukta was judicially improper as the legal question involved in the case was considered earlier by a three-member Bench. The petitioner shall bring the issue to the notice of Lok Ayukta. If it refuses to consider the plea, it could be challenged before the High Court, he said.