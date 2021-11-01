Cmde. Deepak Kumar is new CO of INS Venduruthy

He is the 45th chief of the 77-year-old establishment

Commodore Deepak Kumar has taken over as the Commanding Officer of INS Venduruthy and Station Commander, Kochi Area.

He is the 45th Commanding Officer of the 77-year-old establishment that provides administrative support to Naval units in and around Kochi.

Commodore Deepak Kumar is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, Defence Service Staff College, Wellington, Naval War College, Brazil, and National Defence College, New Delhi.

He is a Navigation and Direction (ND) specialist and was commissioned into the Indian Navy in 1989. He has commanded Naval ships Kakinada, Krishna, Beas, and Betwa, besides being the Naval Component Commander (NAVCC) at Port Blair and Chief Staff Officer (Operations), Southern Naval Command. Prior to taking over as Commanding Officer, Venduruthy, he was Director, Maritime Warfare Centre, Visakhapatnam.

He succeeds Commodore N. Anil Jose Joseph, who was in command of INS Venduruthy for over two years and retired from the Navy on completion of 35 years of active service.