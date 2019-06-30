CM: wean children away from new media influence

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday opened a library and reading room set up at the District Institute of Education and Training at Kuruppampady in memory of the late teacher Mary Paul.

Great minds, including scientists, were all lovers of books, he said, urging parents to wean away their wards from the treacherous influence of new media. Mary Paul’s son, the late civil servant D. Babu Paul, was a student until his death, Mr. Vijayan added.

The library, set up spending around ₹10 lakh, features several titles including Aesop’s Fables, Parayi Petta Panthirukulam, and Russian folk stories for children.

Educationist Mary Paul was the first teacher of the government primary school at Kuruppampady.