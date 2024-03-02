CM urges media to fight communal, divisive forces on the side of secularism

March 02, 2024 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - KOCHI

Neutrality in a fight between communalism and secularism is hypocrisy and is tantamount to siding with communalism, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Inaugurating the three-day media fest that got under way at the Kerala Media Academy on March 2 (Saturday), Mr. Vijayan urged the media to resist the forces against diversity, which was essential to their own survival. But it is doubtful whether the media has taken the issue with the seriousness it deserves.

If forces trying to eradicate linguistic and cultural diversity succeed, then Malayalam language itself will go extinct in which case the fate of Malayalam journalism is imaginable. Hence, the media, realising the danger, should side with the secular side to fight the communal and divisive forces trying to do away with diversity.

No media house or reporter in Kerala has faced any backlash for publishing truth and facts or criticising the State government. This is evidence of how strong media freedom is in Kerala, Mr. Vijayan said. He urged the media to be circumspect while reporting during election time, which was also the season of fake news.

Freedom of the media is under threat in various parts of the world, including India. In just a few months, more than 100 media persons were killed in the invasion of Gaza by Israel. It is for the first time in the world that so many media professionals in an area have got killed in such a short time. Children make up a good share of the over 30,000 victims brutally killed in the war.

“Yet, the media policy of pulling a cover over the brutality of Israel has gained dominance across the world. Imperialist news agencies and media houses are playing a crucial role in not informing the world that Palestine is a free nation, and that Israel has turned Gaza, which is a part of Palestine, into an open jail. Media in general has failed to report on Palestine with humanity and accuracy. This is because the imperialist forces are very strong in the media world the influence of which is also reflected in the reporting of Indian media as well,” Mr. Vijayan said.

The Chief Minister promised government support in the construction of a new building for the Kerala Media Academy, which was set to be demolished for the third phase expansion of the Kochi metro.

He presented the Kerala Media Academy’s World Press Photography Award to Sana Irshad Mattu and the Indian Media Person of the Year Award to R. Rajagopal. Senior journalist Thomas Jacob presented the jury report.

Kerala Media Academy chairman R.S. Babu presided.

