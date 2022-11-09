CM unveils logo of Kochi Design Week

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
November 09, 2022 23:05 IST

Chief Minister  Pinarayi Vijayan unveiling the official logo of the third edition of the Kochi Design Week (KDW) in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. Minister for Law and Industries P. Rajeeve is seen.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday released the official logo of the third edition of the Kochi Design Week (KDW), which will be held on Bolgatty Island from December 16 to 17.

P. Rajeeve, Minister for Law, Industries and Coir, and Anoop Ambika, Chief Executive Officer of the Kerala Startup Mission, attended the function held at the Chief Minister’s Chamber, according to a release.

This year’s International Design Festival, to be held in partnership with the Kerala Startup Mission, will provide a podium to creative minds for a robust and interactive exchange of ideas on the new facets in design, art and technology.

The third edition of KDW, an annual event, is expected to witness a gathering of over 25,000 comprising design professionals, architects, interior designers, thought leaders, policymakers, government officials, and the public, it said.

