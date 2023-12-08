HamberMenu
CM to take a ride on Water Metro

December 08, 2023 12:41 am | Updated 12:41 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his Cabinet colleagues will take a ride on a Water Metro ferry on Friday morning from the High Court terminal to Vypeen.

They will take stock of the unique ₹1,136-crore project that was envisaged as the Kochi metro’s waterway extension to link the mainland with islands that dot the backwaters. Over 12 lakh commuters have travelled in 12 air-conditioned electric-hybrid ferries that began operating on two routes in April. Kochi Water Metro Limited is gearing up to extend its operation to South Chitoor, said a release.

