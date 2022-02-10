CM to open new buildings at six schools in Ernakulam

They were constructed under govt.’s ‘Vidya Kiran’ project

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the new buildings constructed at six schools in Ernakulam under the government’s ‘Vidya Kiran’ education project on Thursday.

The schools getting a facelift include GVHSS, Pallarimangalam; GGHSS, North Paravur; GUPS Kandanthara; GLPS, Valayanchirangara; GUPS, Kumbalanghi, and GVHSS, Mathirappilli, according to an official communication.

Mr. Vijayan will inaugurate the buildings as part of the State-wide programme to be held online. The second phase of construction at GVHSS, Pallarimangalam, was completed at a cost of ₹3 crore. The new three-storey building has nine high-tech classrooms and a digital library.

The high-tech building at Government Girls Higher Secondary School, North Paravur, was set up at a cost of ₹1.05 crore. It has five smart classrooms. The building at GUP School, Kandanthara was set up at a cost of ₹1 crore.

Nearly ₹1.8 crore was spent on the new building for GLPS, Valayanchirangara. The facilities include three classrooms, library, and laboratory, according to the release.