CM to open metro’s Pettah extension on Monday

KMRL to ensure consistent temperature, humidity in resumed services

Kochi metro’s Thykoodam-Pettah stretch will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday, the very day that the metro will resume service after the five-month break in keeping with the COVID-19 protocol.

By commissioning of the 1-km stretch, he will declare completion of Phase 1 of Kochi Metro (named the Blue Line). Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Housing and Urban Affairs, Hardip Singh Puri, will preside over the virtual inauguration which will be conducted over video conference. Mr. Vijayan and the Union Minister will flag off the first train from Pettah at 12.30 p.m.

“We are glad that we are extending services to the new station at Pettah on the very first day of resuming the metro,” said Alkesh Kumar Sharma, managing director, Kochi Metro Rail Limited.

While DMRC and KMRL completed their share of works on the extension in March, the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) inspected the stretch and issued safety certificate in May. The delay occurred due to the lockdown. Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran, Mayor Soumini Jain, Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden, Thrikkakkara MLA P.T. Thomas, and Thripunithura MLA M. Swaraj will attend the event, metro sources said.

COVID-19 protocol

Meanwhile, KMRL has initiated measures to ensure safe travel in metro trains when they resume services on Monday. “The temperature within the metro trains will be maintained at 26 degree centigrade and relative humidity at 70 degrees, to enable safe commuting during the pandemic,” said A. Manikandan, general manager (operation and maintenance) of the metro agency.

Speaking to the media at the metro’s coach depot at Muttom near Aluva on Friday, he said personnel of the mainline wing would frequently inspect the moisture content in the ambient air within coaches when trains call at stations, to maintain it at 70 degrees. Adequate number of humidity meters had been purchased for this. The temperature will be maintained at 26 degrees, since the coronavirus thrives at lower temperatures. Trains will be disinfected after each return trip, he said.

In addition, personnel of eight departments within KMRL will adhere to detailed guidelines issued by the Centre as part of Unlock-4 to resume metro rail services across the country. They will have a checklist for each department. They will also enter real-time remarks after each inspection of trains and allied metro systems to ensure that services were fit to operate in keeping with the guidelines, Mr. Manikandan said.

A total of 10 trains would operate initially, at a 10-minute frequency. The increase in “dwelling time” (halting time) at every station from 10 seconds to 20 seconds would marginally increase travel time in the Aluva-Pettah corridor from 45 minutes to 47 minutes. Screening of commuters would be easier if they installed ArogyaSethu app. in their cell phones, he said.

KMRL had already made it clear that it would not encourage cash transactions at metro stations to purchase tickets, to prevent currency notes becoming a medium that could spread the pandemic.

On Friday, trains at the yard were fogged and sanitised as a precursor to resumption of services from Monday. Kudumbashree personnel who maintain metro stations and the yard have been imparted specialised training in keeping COVID-19 prevention guidelines.

Service schedule

Trains will operate from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and again from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on September 7 and 8. There will thus be no service between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. September 9, trains will operate every 10 minutes from 7 a.m. to 12 noon and from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.For services between 12 noon and 2 p.m., the frequency will be every 20 minutes, KMRL said.