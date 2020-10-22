CM to open Community Skill Park at Kinfra

KOCHI

22 October 2020 23:59 IST

17 parks being launched in two phases

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is set to inaugurate virtually, a Community Skill Park at Kinfra Park in Kalamassery on October 27.

A total of 17 skill parks are being launched by the State in two phases and nine of them are already operational. The one coming up at Kinfra sees the coming together of IBM and ASAP (Additional Skill Acquisition Programme) launched by the State to tackle unemployment. The courses at the skill park are Artificial Intelligence and machine learning, business analytics, data science, cyber security, block chain management and Internet of Things. Students of arts and science colleges, management institutes, engineering colleges get training here.

