CM to open Bodhi national urban development conclave in Kochi

The aim is to zero in on best practices for sustainable development

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate ‘Bodhi’, a national urban development conclave that will be held at Bolgatty Palace and Island Resort here on October 9 and 10.

As many as 17 experts from across the country will participate in eight sessions covering various aspects of sustainable urban development at the conclave which is being organised jointly by the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) and the Association of Municipalities and Development Authorities (AMDA).

Former civil servant and GCDA founder S. Krishna Kumar will be felicitated at the inaugural function. Former Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac and Chairman of the High Level Committee of Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs Kesava Varma would be among the participants, GCDA Secretary Abdul Malik said here on Thursday.

“The conclave will be more than a two-day event. It will be the start of an urban development initiative for the entire State. It will also help get rid of the notion that land is not available for big development projects in Kerala,” he added.

GCDA Chairman K. Chandran Pillai said the conclave was being held at a time when Kerala lagged in urban planning, even though it performed well in development indices like literacy and public health. “We still follow outdated urban development models and projects, unlike development agencies in most other Indian cities which make use of advanced and relevant urban development techniques. They include transfer of development rights [TDR], transit-oriented development [TOD] and land pooling,” he said.

The conclave aims to link various development authorities in the country, government systems and educational institutions and to introduce to them innovative and best urban-development models and to identify new sectors. Experts will share their ideas and experiences and compile them so that different parts of the country benefit.

The conclave will also discuss topics such as public-private partnership projects, new trends in urban design, risk-informed urban development, decentralised development, and the future of Kochi.