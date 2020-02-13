CM to open a slew of police projects in city

The Cyberdome set up by the City Police Commissionerate in public-private partnership (PPP) mode at Infopark for enhancing the cybersecurity cover of citizens has already started working on six out of the 26 subjects it has marked out for perusal.

The state-of-the-art facility will be formally launched by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday, Vijay Sakhare, Inspector General and District Police Chief (Kochi City), told the media here on Wednesday. It has been set up with special focus on patrolling and policing social media and the Internet for enhanced cybersecurity.

“The Cyberdome has already done a commendable job in six different topics it has taken up and have identified numerous persons engaged in various unlawful activities,” said Mr. Sakhare.

The facility is now after those engaged in extremist activities, dealing in drugs over the Internet, child pornography, human trafficking, economic offences, and fake news.

Among the slew of facilities to be inaugurated by the Chief Minister includes a cybercrime police station for prevention and investigation of cybercrimes using modern forensic tools for collection and analysis of cyber evidence. The idea is to develop the police station as a centre of excellence for cybersecurity.

The Infopark police station will also be formally inaugurated on the same day considering the significance of the IT hub and the presence of multinational companies and IT professionals from across the country and even abroad.

The Chief Minister will also open a regional forensic science laboratory aimed at improving the criminal justice delivery system through scientific analysis of evidence and modus operandi. The foundation stone for upper subordinate quarters will be laid at Kalamassery aimed at improving accommodation and thus the welfare of police personnel. The Chief Minister will unveil the model of an integrated police complex in the city.

Mr. Sakhare said such a complex was essential considering the dynamic growth of the city, which throws up complex challenges for the maintenance of law and order and prevention of crimes demanding quick response and integrated efforts.