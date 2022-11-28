CM to declare govt. seed farm in Aluva carbon-neutral

November 28, 2022 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The government seed farm in Aluva. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The more-than-a-century-old government seed farm on Thuruth island near Aluva will be declared carbon-neutral on December 10 by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The farm will be the first facility of its kind to be declared carbon-neutral in the country, claimed a communication here.

ADVERTISEMENT

The declaration of the seed farm as carbon-neutral will be the culmination of almost a decade of efforts, including introduction of totally organic agricultural activities as well as scientific interventions to maintain soil health on the farm. Intercropping system and proper waste disposal facilities are the other aspects of the farm, the communication added.

The seed farm has many firsts to its credit. Among them is its status as the country’s first comprehensively organic seed farm, driven by local food production and healthy eating, said an official of the Department of Agriculture.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The farm has an interesting history, from around 1919, starting with the name ‘Krishi Padasala’ or a school for farming under the patronage the erstwhile royal rule. It has won the Haritha Keerthi Award for the best government farm in the State, instituted by the Department of Agriculture.

ALSO READ
Showing the path to carbon-neutrality

The seed farm, being certified an organic facility over a decade ago, has seen works to assess its carbon footprint starting in August this year. Baseline survey to determine the total carbon emission has been carried out. It has been found that carbon emission from activities in the farm is 43 tonnes and carbon sequestration is 213. These figures not only make the farm carbon-neutral but also carbon-negative.

Carbon emission and sequestration studies on the farm were done under the aegis of the Kerala Agricultural University College of Climate Change and Environmental Sciences.

The seed farm also has to its credit a reputation as a comprehensive centre for farmers. It has a collection of special rice varieties to familiarise farmers.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US