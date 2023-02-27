C.M. Raveendran fails to turn up before ED

February 27, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - KOCHI

C.M. Raveendran, Additional Private Secretary to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, did not turn up before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday.

The ED had issued a notice to Mr. Raveendran to appear before it to seek information regarding the alleged pay-off in awarding the contract for the LIFE Mission project at Wadakkanchery.

Mr. Raveendran was in Thiruvananthapuram on the day.

The agency had booked a case against the accused for money laundering under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The investigation agency had earlier arrested M. Sivasankar, the former Principal Secretary to the Kerala Chief Minister, in connection with the case. Mr. Sivasankar is currently in judicial custody.

Commission

The case, according to the investigation agency, is that a huge amount was syphoned off by the accused as commission from the funds released by an overseas organisation for the housing project. The agency contended that the money found in the bank locker of Swapna Suresh, another accused in the money-laundering case booked earlier, was part of the commission the accused had received.