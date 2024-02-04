CM opens international exhibition centre in Kakkanad

February 04, 2024 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - KOCHI

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that the State is attracting responsibile and sustainable investments keeping in mind its limitations like land availability. He said that sunrise enterprises, including in areas like Aritifical Intelligence and data mining, held great prospects for the State. Inaugurating the international exhibition centre in Kakkanad on Sunday, Mr. Vijayan said that the State has provided concessions and incentives to enocurage new investments and improve the ease of doing business.

The international exhibition centre, under the Department of Industries and Commerce, has been built under the supervision of Kinfra. It is the first such space in the State enable to hold exhibitions and business events. The exhibition centre has been completed a month ahead of schedule. The centre is part of a marketing facility with a convention centre which would be ready in August this year.

The total cost of the exhibition centre-cum-convention facility is ₹90 crore. The exhibition centre, spread over 55,000 sq. ft. has been built at an expense of ₹40 crore. The foundation for the centres was laid in June 2022. The work made good progress despite adverse conditions like heavy rains.

The 55,000 sq. ft. area in the exhibition venue is divided into six modules of 45,000 sq. ft. each. There would be a locker room facility as well as space for exhibition of high value products like gems and jewellery.

Industries minister P. Rajeeve said that over the last 2.5 years, Kinfra parks alone had seen investments to the tune of ₹1,956 crore. Most of the investments have come from entrepreneurs from the State. A total of 352 new enterprises have also been launched during the period, he added. The addition of private industrial estates would provide a lot of industrial space in the state, enhancing the investment atmosphere, Mr. Rajeeve added.

Senior industries department officials Suman Billa and Mohammed Hanish and Kinfra MD Santosh Koshy Thomas were among those who spoke at the inauguration.

