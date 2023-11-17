CM: Navakerala Sadass will help formulate Kerala’s future

November 17, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - KOCHI

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that the Navakerala Sadass, the public outreach programme where he and the Ministers will begin a tour of Assembly constituencies from Manjeswaram on November 18, will lay the foundation for building a modern Kerala by including the recommendations made by the people across the 140 Assembly constituencies.

The event, aimed at publicising the State government’s achievements, would also establish a major link between the government and the citizens, as their opinions on various issues would help in formulating the path ahead for the creation of a new Kerala, he said in a communication on Friday.

The programme would conclude in Thiruvananthapuram on December 24.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stating that the event was held in a significant political and social scenario, the Chief Minister pointed out that it would provide the government a platform to inform the public about how the Union government was trying to scuttle the progress of the State. It would also help the government in informing them about the steps being taken to overcome these challenges, he said.

Explaining that the State needed to take forward its development model forward, Mr. Vijayan said the Navakerala Sadass would help in holding serious discussions on how Kerala should design its future course of action. “We need to turn into a knowledge and modern society capable of reaping the benefits of productive economy. Such interventions have to be made as part of the public outreach programme,” he said.

The Chief Minister recalled that the Left front government had been able to ensure growth across various sectors by implementing projects ranging from GAIL pipeline to Vizhinjam port. The next phase of this development and growth should be decided by the people and not the power centres. The Navakerala Sadass would help the Cabinet reach out to the public and listen to their views, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.