CM, Mammootty greet Oommen Chandy on his 79th birthday

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
October 31, 2022 21:08 IST

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan drapes a shawl on former Chief Minister and Congress leader Oommen Chandy on his birthday on Monday at the Aluva Guest House. | Photo Credit: R.K. Nithin

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan met former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy at the Aluva guest house here on Monday evening to extend his greetings to the senior Congress leader on his 79th birthday.

Mr. Chandy, who is staying at the guest house ahead of his visit to Germany next week for medical treatment, thanked Mr. Vijayan for his wishes. The Chief Minister enquired about his health and wished him a speedy recovery. Mr. Chandy’s family members were present on the occasion.

Though planned as a low-key affair in view of his health condition, people from various walks of life greeted Mr. Chandy on his birthday.

Actor Mammootty, who visited him at the guest house, hoped that Mr. Chandy would soon recover from his ailments.

