ADVERTISEMENT

CM launches CIAL projects

October 04, 2023 08:50 am | Updated 08:50 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurating seven mega projects at the Cochin International Airport on Monday. | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Monday that Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) is an answer to those who believe that there is no alternative to private sector in running successful businesses.

He said the State government had assumed the role of being the protector of public sector and had helped the sector flourish. The Chief Minister was inaugurating seven major projects at CIAL.

He inaugurated the import cargo terminal of CIAL and launched DigiYatra software developed by CIAL and the modernisation of airport emergency services at a function held on the airport premises.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Vijayan also laid the foundation stone for the first phase of the international terminal expansion, a golf tourism project, and aero lounges. These projects are part of CIAL’s infrastructure development programme ‘Flying into Tomorrow’.

The airport expects significant growth in passenger movement and is gearing up to meet the infrastructure requirement. They include a new apron at the northern flank of the existing pier of terminal-3, spread over 15-lakh sq.ft., along with a terminal expansion spanning 5-lakh sq. ft.

The number of aircraft parking bays will go up to 44, and the airport lounge facility, ‘0484 Luxury Aero Lounge’, will cover an area of 50,000 sq.ft.

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve presided over the function. Revenue Minister K. Rajan and Public Works Minister Mohammed Riyas were among those present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US