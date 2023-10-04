CM launches CIAL projects

October 04, 2023 08:50 am | Updated 08:50 am IST - KOCHI

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Monday that Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) is an answer to those who believe that there is no alternative to private sector in running successful businesses.

He said the State government had assumed the role of being the protector of public sector and had helped the sector flourish. The Chief Minister was inaugurating seven major projects at CIAL.

He inaugurated the import cargo terminal of CIAL and launched DigiYatra software developed by CIAL and the modernisation of airport emergency services at a function held on the airport premises.

Mr. Vijayan also laid the foundation stone for the first phase of the international terminal expansion, a golf tourism project, and aero lounges. These projects are part of CIAL’s infrastructure development programme ‘Flying into Tomorrow’.

The airport expects significant growth in passenger movement and is gearing up to meet the infrastructure requirement. They include a new apron at the northern flank of the existing pier of terminal-3, spread over 15-lakh sq.ft., along with a terminal expansion spanning 5-lakh sq. ft.

The number of aircraft parking bays will go up to 44, and the airport lounge facility, ‘0484 Luxury Aero Lounge’, will cover an area of 50,000 sq.ft.

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve presided over the function. Revenue Minister K. Rajan and Public Works Minister Mohammed Riyas were among those present.

