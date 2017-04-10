CM: Kesari blazed a trail in State’s cultural milieu

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday urged the people to explore and uphold the progressive values steered by yesteryear doyen of journalism, writer and intellectual Kesari Balakrishna Pillai.

Inaugurating the Kesari Memorial South Indian Literary Fest at North Paravur on Sunday, Mr.Vijayan recounted Kesari’s trail-blazing contributions in shaping Kerala’s intellectual milieu. “He influenced the cultural scene of Kerala to a great extent. The need of the hour is to share the value system he had put forward through editorials, art criticism and an incisive literary approach,’’ he said.

Kesari’s efforts were primarily aimed at creating a new intellectual world and a whole gamut of new ideas. He prepared the ground for modern art, literature and journalism to take root in the State. As someone who heralded ethical journalism, Kesari was an intrepid flag-bearer of a political culture that took on seats of power. By deviating from Eurocentric historiography, he stood apart as a modernist in that sphere as well.

The literary, cultural and art world recognised his contributions for their loftiness and uncompromising ideals.

Jnanpith laureate Thakazhi Siva Sankara Pillai had acknowledged Kesari’s role in shaping his career, maintaining that he wouldn’t have been what he was but for Kesari’s contributions.

The Chief Minister said the government would actively consider a proposal to establish a government college in North Paravur in memory of Kesari Balakrishna Pillai. The promise was made in response to a request made by V.D. Satheesan MLA.