CM is an autocrat worse than Hitler, says Satheesan

Oppn. leader says LDF convener too should be booked for inflight incident

Leader of the Opposition V. D Satheesan on Tuesday accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of behaving like an autocrat worse than Hitler, Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath for slapping attempt to murder charges on three Youth Congress activists who protested against Mr. Vijayan onboard the Kannur-Thiruvananthapuram flight.

"Police have not yet registered a case against E.P. Jayarajan, LDF convener, who attacked them. Mr. Jayarajan, who lied that the Youth Congress workers were drunk, behaved as if he was in an inebriated condition," Mr. Satheesan said.

An irony

Accusing the CPI(M) of unleashing terror across the State by carrying out attacks against offices of the Congress, Mr. Satheesan said that it was an irony that the CPI(M) is now trying to term the protest by the Youth Congress workers as a terror act when its workers had poured tar over K. Thomas, who was a Minister in the then Congress government led by A. K. Antony.

‘“CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury had termed the decision by three airlines to ban stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra for heckling mediaperson Arnab Goswami as anti-democratic and unconstitutional. His own party has now registered attempt to murder case against Youth Congress workers for just shouting slogans inside the airline,” he said.

On the remark by Mr. Vijayan that the SilverLine project required support from the Centre, Mr. Satheesan said that the government was now trying to run away from the mega project. “The Centre has not yet given its nod for the project. The people of Thrikkakara deserve a salute for making the Chief Minister retract his position on SilverLine,” he said.