CM inaugurates ‘Misrabhojanam’ centenary fete

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that it is shameful that the circumstances that forced social reformer Sahodaran Ayyappan to organise ‘Misrabhojanam’ (inter-caste sharing of food against caste discrimination) a century ago still existed in our society in some form or the other. He was inaugurating the centenary of ‘Misrabhojanam’ at Thundiparambu, near Cherai, on Tuesday. The event was organised by Sahodaran Ayyappan Smaraka Samithy.

Sahodaran Ayyappan rejected religion and highlighted science. However, even after great scientific achievements, there was rot in the society. “Some sections of the society are coming under attacks in several parts of the country,” he said. He recalled that recently thousands of people attacked a village of scheduled castes, burned their houses and looted them. The police told them to save themselves by running away. Events like these showed that there was great inequality in society even now, he said.

Mr. Vijayan recalled that ‘Misrabhojanam’ had great social impact. Sahodaran Ayyappan was attacked in several places for his act, and only at the ‘Misrabhojanam’ organised at Moothakunnam, he was not attacked. A group of people that was not part of the SNDP supported him, the Chief Minister said.

He lighted the memorial lamp. M.K. Seerimaster, son of Koru, who took part in the ‘Misrabhojanam’ along with Sahodaran Ayyappan, was handed over the torch. S. Sarma, MLA, presided. A community feast was also organised on the occasion. Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, MLAs V.D. Satheesan and John Fernandez, former MP P. Rajeev, Sippi Pallippuram, former MLA P. Raju, and K.S. Radhakrishnan were among those who participated, said an official press release.