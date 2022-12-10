CM inaugurates CIAL business jet terminal

December 10, 2022 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - KOCHI

Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) has lined up several projects to speed up its growth in the near future. These include an international air cargo complex, a business and commercial zone close to the third terminal of the airport and a five-star hotel.

The international cargo complex is expected to be commissioned in October 2023. Work on the 25,000 sq. ft. commercial zone is expected to begin next month and a five-star hotel is expected to be commissioned by March 2024, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here on Saturday. He was speaking after dedicating the CIAL’s business jet terminal and charter gateway.

Modernisation indispensable

He said that upgrading and modernising transport systems are indispensable for industrial development. The kind of industrial progress envisaged is only possible through simultaneous advancements in all sectors like road, rail, water and air transport. The State government is moving ahead with strategies and plans to give a boost to these areas.

State government’s prompt interventions have helped Kerala’s growth and it is good to see the efforts made by the State have begun to bear fruits. According to the Union Statistics department, Kerala recorded a GSDP growth of 12.01% in 2021-22, which is above the national average. Hospitality sector grew 114.03% and the aviation sector grew 74.94%, he added.

Integrating hospitality and aviation sectors

About 65% of the State’s air passengers are handled by CIAL. Even in the midst of COVID-19 crisis, the company undertook and implemented several infrastructure development projects which helped increase efficiency. Through these ventures, including the newly launched business jet terminal, the State aims at integrating the hospitality and aviation sectors.

Minister for industries and law P. Rajeeve presided at the inaugural. Managing director, CIAL, S. Suhas welcomed the gathering and Yusuffali M. A., director made the introductory remarks. K. Rajan, minister for revenue and director of CIAL, leader of Opposition V. D. Satheeshan, Hibi Eden and Benny Behanan, MPs and Anwar Saddat, MLA, were among those who spoke.