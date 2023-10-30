CM and Union Minister continue to spar over Kalamassery blasts

October 30, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - KOCHI

An acrimonious debate broke out between Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar over a social media post of the latter blaming Mr. Vijayan for his “appeasement politics” and holding him responsible for the Kalamassery Jehovah’s Witness convention centre blast.

Mr. Chandrasekhar had posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday that Kerala was paying the price of “dirty shameless appeasement politics by a discredited Chief Minister (and HM) besieged by corruption charges.” He went on to add that the Chief Minister was sitting in Delhi and protesting against Israel, when in Kerala open calls by terrorist Hamas for jihad are causing attacks and bomb blasts on innocent Christians.”

Sneering at the post, Mr. Vijayan said Mr. Chandrasekhar was spewing communal venom at a time when the State stood together to face the situation following the bomb blast. He slammed the Union Minister for what he termed as targeting a segment of Kerala society.

‘State united’

Mr. Vijayan also stated at a hurriedly convened press conference in the State capital on Sunday evening that the people of Kerala didn’t share the politics of Mr. Chandrasekhar. The State had stood united against all forms of communalism, he said.

Mr. Chandrasekhar angrily retorted to Mr. Vijayan’s statement by calling him a liar on Monday. The Union Minister didn’t hide his indignation at being labelled as a communal element by the Chief Minister while interacting with the media in Kochi on Monday.

Mr. Chandrasekhar said Mr. Vijayan was trying to cover up his ineptness, inefficiency and corruption by labelling him as a communal element. He also took objection to what he termed as the State rolling of the red carpet for Hamas leader to address the youth of the State online and thus radicalise them. He also flagged the case of alleged radicalisation, which according to him, was taking place in the State for some time.

Mr. Vijayan stepped up his criticism against the Union Minister on Monday afternoon while wrapping up his whirlwind tour to hospitals to meet the relatives of those injured in the incident by terming him as a highly venomous and foul-mouthed person. The Chief Minister said that the investigation into the case was progressing in the right direction.