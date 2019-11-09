Cloverleaf flyover proposal dropped

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has decided to drop its proposal for a cloverleaf flyover at Cheranallore on Container Road on NH 66.

This follows a meeting convened by Hibi Eden, MP, on Friday in the presence of District Collector S. Suhas and NHAI Kochi Project Director Pradeep P. The decision follows protests by local residents against the acquisition of around 32 acres for the flyover project. The design is ready for an alternative flyover.

The meeting also discussed the progress of preliminary work on the NH Bypass proposed by the NHAI between Kundannoor and Angamaly. The project report has been submitted to the State government with the demand that the State bear 50% of the project cost. The NHAI is awaiting the State’s response.

Mr. Eden apprised NHAI officials of the need for street lights on the 16-km accident-prone Container Terminal Road.

Piravom MLA Anoop Jacob expressed concern at inordinate delay by PWD-NH wing in realising the Thripunithura Bypass. Mr. Eden said that he will exhort the Centre to include it in the Bharatamala Project. He directed PWD officials to repair potholes on Edappally and Varapuzha bridges.