Clouds of dust from debris give nightmare to Maradu residents

After residents in the vicinity of H2O Holy Faith complained of recurrent troubles from the dust raised from debris, Fort Kochi RDO and officer in-charge of the demolition Snehil Kumar Singh has assured them that the area will be hosed down before the debris is moved.

Residents around the site gathered in front of the Maradu Municipality on Monday morning demanding its intervention. “The dust has been causing breathing troubles and allergies, but the area has not been watered regularly since the implosion,” said Jessy Raju, whose house fell within the 200-m evacuation zone around the flat. It was only after persistent complaints that firetenders were sent on Sunday and Monday evening, she said.

When heavy vehicles at the site began to separate some of the debris on Monday without spraying water, raising huge plumes of dust, people in the area tried to prevent the work, Ms. Raju said. Mr. Singh met residents on Monday evening, assuring them that the agencies handling the debris would spray water before it was removed.

“Edifice Engineering and Vijay Steels, the two demolition agencies, will separate the steel from the debris, and will spray water around the sites before they begin work on Tuesday,” Mr. Singh said. Prompt Enterprises, which will handle the debris removal, will take up spraying water when they begin work, he added.

Maradu municipal chairperson T.H. Nadeera said that dust was an issue around the other demolished flats as well, but a few residents around Alfa Serene had moved to rented accommodations before the implosion, anticipating such issues. When she met the residents around H2O Holy Faith, some of them alleged that they had not been given notices warning them of such after-effects of the demolition, she said.