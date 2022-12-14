Close to eight lakh school students go out of the beneficiary ambit of pre-matric minority educational scholarship in Kerala

December 14, 2022 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - KOCHI

Close to eight lakh students, mostly from Muslim and Christian communities in Kerala, stand to lose the pre-matric scholarship for minority communities with the Centre limiting it to students of Classes IX and X.

The Centre thus excluded around 80% of the beneficiaries, the students from Classes I to VIII, from the purview of the scholarship offered by the Ministry of Minority Affairs from the academic year 2022-23. The decision will see a massive cut in the scholarship amount.

The 2021-22 academic year saw 6.34 lakh students of Classes I to X being provided ₹78.3 crore as scholarships. It was 5.99 lakh students and ₹74.4 crore in 2020-2021 and 5.93 lakh students and ₹74.8 crore in 2019-2020.

The scheme was open to students of Muslim, Sikh, Christian, Buddhist, Jain, and Parsi communities and 30% scholarship was earmarked for girls students of each community.

The scholarship was limited citing the reason that the Right to Education Act, 2009 had made it obligatory for the governments to provide free and compulsory elementary education from Classes I to VIII to every child.

Interestingly, the Centre invited applications for the scholarship scheme for the next academic year in July this year. The first-level screening of the nearly eight lakh applications was also completed, according to the officials involved in the process.

Kerala was one of the top beneficiaries of the scheme in the country and students from mostly Muslim and Christian communities had benefited from it. The students who had secured not less than 50% marks in the previous final examination were eligible to apply. The annual income ceiling of the parents/guardian was fixed at ₹1 lakh.

The Centre has also decided to discontinue the Maulana Azad Fellowship Scheme (MAFS) offered to students of minority communities to pursue M. Phil and Ph. D.

In 2016-17, as many as 51 students were selected from the State for the Scheme, including 41 females. In 2018-19, this was 110 students, including 64 female candidates.

The data provided by the government in Lok Sabha indicated that 6,722 candidates were selected under the scheme between 2014-15 and 2021-22 and ₹738.85 crore was distributed as scholarship.