Close shave for ro-ro passengers

Commuters of the ro-ro ferry being operated in the Fort Kochi-Vypeen sector had a narrow escape after a fishing boat rammed its ramp at Kamalakadavu jetty at Fort Kochi on Thursday afternoon.
The service would have had to be cancelled had the ramp suffered a bent, sources said. The fishing boat fled from the scene. The ferry crew informed the coastal police, who in turn handed over the probe into the incident to the Fort Kochi police.
The ro-ro service was introduced a year ago after a recklessly-driven fishing boat rammed a ramshackle ferry being operated on the route over five years ago, resulting in the death of 11 commuters.
