Close battle on the cards in 13 municipalities in Ernakulam

At end of term of outgoing councils, LDF was in power in seven civic bodies and UDF in six

The rival fronts appear evenly poised in the electoral battle for 13 municipalities in Ernakulam.

The United Democratic Front (UDF) was leading with a slender margin of one municipality after it had won seven in the elections held in 2015. However, the reversal of fortunes at Koothattukulam favoured the Left Democratic Front (LDF) to lead the overall tally by 2018.

Besides Koothattukulam, the Left front was ruling the councils in Muvattupuzha, Angamaly, Eloor, Perumbavoor, Thripunitura and Thrikkakara at the end of the term of the outgoing councils. The UDF was in power in six municipalities that include Aluva, Kalamassery, Kothamangalam, Piravom, North Paravoor and Maradu. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had increased its presence in various divisions while it was the Opposition in Thripunitura, leaving the Congress in the third place in the previous election.

A close fight is on the cards in at least half of the municipalities between the rival UDF and LDF this time. The Congress-led UDF, which had witnessed its traditional strongholds crumbling in the 2015 election, has pinned high hopes on the anti-incumbency factor in civic bodies where the LDF was in power. From having ruled 10 municipalities in 2010, the UDF had to face setbacks in Thripunitura, Perumbavoor, Angamaly and Eloor in 2015.

However, the spike in the number of seat aspirants this time had resulted in party rebels in many wards. Despite the initial setbacks, the district leadership was able to contain them to a certain extent.

The LDF, which had only one municipality in the election held for 11 municipalities in 2010, exuded confidence of improving its tally of being in power in seven civic bodies in the district at the end of the current term. It had gone one step ahead of its rivals by announcing candidates without delay in a majority of the municipalities. However, anti-incumbency sentiment remains a worry for the CPI(M)-led front in some of its traditional strongholds such as Muvattupuzha. The party had to also compromise its seat share in various divisions to accommodate alliance partners.

The BJP is hopeful of making dents in the prospects of both the UDF and LDF across municipalities. Even though the party did not field candidates in all wards in various municipalities, the leadership is confident of increasing its presence. In 2015, the BJP had 23 councillors across seven municipalities.