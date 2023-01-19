Clinics at investor meet to help MSME entrepreneurs 

January 19, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - KOCHI

The upcoming ‘Vyavasaya Sangamam 2023’, billed as the biggest investors’ meet in the State, will feature clinics to advise and launch micro, small, and medium enterprises.

The Industries department, which is organising the meet, says around 30 industry associate bodies of the Central and State governments will help entrepreneurs at the January 21 conclave.

The support will increase the tempo set by Kerala’s ‘Year of Enterprises’ programme, the organisers say adding that these clinics will also help entrepreneurs launch new ventures and expand the existing ones if they want to.

‘Vyavasaya Sangamam’, at the Kaloor International Stadium grounds, will feature kiosks by banks, which will help investors access funds. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the meet. P. Rajeeve, Industries Minister, K.N. Balagopal, Finance Minister, M.B. Rajesh, Minister for Local Self-Governments, K. Rajan, Revenue Minister, and Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan will address the inaugural meeting.

The meet will discuss the industry climate in Kerala and collate ideas as well as opinion on entrepreneurship in the State. It will also facilitate support to marketing and provide help on technical and financial matters. Besides the MSME clinics, the conclave will feature a marketing festival at the taluk level.

A theme pavilion by the Department of Industries and Commerce will showcase products by new enterprises. There will also be stalls opened by various institutions that can foster entrerpreneurship. These include the National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology, National Institute of Fashion Technology, Kerala Agricultural University, Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies, Central Tuber Crops Research Institute, Central Plantation Crops Research Institute, Central Institute of Fisheries Technology, Indian Institute of Infrastructure and Construction, Bureau of Indian Standards, National Bank for Agricultural and Rural Development, Directorate General of Foreign Trade, Marine Products Exports Development Authority etc.

The meet expects to bring together more than 10,000 entrepreneurs, industry leaders, administrators, and other stakeholders to chart out a future course of action aimed at consolidating the State’s position as an investor-friendly destination.