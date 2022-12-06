Climate-vulnerable population of Kochi living in a state of constant fear

December 06, 2022 10:22 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - KOCHI

A large section of communities in Kochi are living in a state of constant fear of the impact of climate change and associated disasters.

A report, ‘Shaping a climate-resilient Kochi, a guidance document to develop a comprehensive disaster management plan in the city with long-term focus’, that was released the other day brought out the fear factor that has overshadowed the lives of the residents of Kochi.

The report, which was prepared by Cities4Forests, a global declaration signed by more than 50 cities to support cities in forest conservation, restoration, and sustainable forest management, noted that climate-vulnerable communities did not do much on their own to reduce the impact of disasters. People belonging to these communities were not keen on disaster preparedness training programmes, the report noted.

Mayor M. Anilkumar released the report.

More than 70% of the vulnerable communities of Kochi, for whom flooding and sea attacks were areas of serious concern, were “not engaged in any kind of preparation activities other than quick-fix methods to safeguard their belongings.” A large section of the population was found not involved in preparing themselves for the annual seasonal extremities like the monsoon. Mock drills and healthcare-related preparedness were negligible in climate-vulnerable areas, the report pointed out.

The study revealed that not more than 15% of the surveyed population had received any kind of health awareness training. Over 4% of the vulnerable community households recorded monsoon-related diseases, namely viral and respiratory diseases, annually.

The survey revealed that households that avoided monsoon-related illness relied on simple preparations, which focused on monsoon diet care and hygiene alone. The monsoon diet care was mostly in the form of consuming warm water and heated food during the period, it was found.