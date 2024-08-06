Climate-resilient local area plan to be developed for Kochi, says Mayor

Kochi city will soon develop a climate-resilient local area plan.

Urban planners will be asked to develop the plan after taking into account climate change and the possible impacts of extreme weather events on the city. The first such plan will be prepared for the Vyttila region, announced Mayor M. Anilkumar at a meeting of the Kochi Corporation Council on August 5 (Monday).

Local bodies are formulating action plans in the wake of increased climate disasters. The Centre for Heritage Environment and Climate Change will be in charge of the preparation of the plan. Funds from the Union government and the civic body would be used for the purpose, he informed the council.

The council decided to approach the Finance Minister seeking a share of the ₹7-crore corpus for assessing the impacts of climate change on the city and to prepare mitigation plans and projects. More local area plans would be prepared for the city areas, Mr. Anilkumar said.

The Mayor said the civic body had been trying to streamline the waste management system of the city with focus on decentralised processing of refuse. However, some people were attempting to derail the process, said Mr. Anilkumar while seeking the support of all sections of society to address the issue.

The council has decided to contribute ₹1 crore to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) for supporting the victims of Wayanad landslide. The councillors will pool in their honorarium of one month to the fund and the balance amount will be released from the funds of the civic body.

M.H.M Ashraf, a councillor, informed the council about his willingness to hand over his annual honorarium to the fund.