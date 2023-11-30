ADVERTISEMENT

Climate change to determine food habits, says expert

November 30, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Climate change will alter the way we cultivate our crops and engender a paradigm shift in the way we choose our food, food scientist and Vice-Chancellor of Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (Kufos) T. Pradeepkumar has said. He was inaugurating the Food Entrepreneurs’ Conclave - 2023, a convention of food entrepreneurs, scientists, and industry veterans, at the varsity here on Thursday.

“The affluent class now plays a dominant role in what the world eats. Despite the existence of over 20,000 edible food grains, we concentrate just on a few like rice, wheat and corn. But this will change as climate change seriously affects existing farming conditions,” he said.

The Association of Food Scientists and Technologists of India (AFSTI) partnered with Kufos in organising the one-day conclave in which leading food scientists from the country participated. T.D. Nampoothiri, president of AFSTI Kochi Chapter, presided over the function.

Over 140 new ideas for food start-ups were presented at the conference. Food industry veterans including Shivadas B. Menon, Cherian Kurian, and P.M. Shankaran and renowned food scientists P.J. Kunjappan, Mathew G. Attokaran, and K. Gopakumar were honoured at the conclave. Rajeshwar Matche, Alex K. Nainan, and P. Nisha were among those who shared their insights from food industry experience at the conclave.

