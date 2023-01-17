‘Climate change disrupting Kerala’s agricultural sector’

January 17, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - KOCHI

The State’s agricultural sector is bearing the brunt of climate change, according to Jiju P. Alex, member of the State Planning Board.

“Temperature variations owing to climate change have hit the production of paddy varieties like Jyothi and Uma by around 70%. The impact of climate change will disrupt food availability,” he said at an ecology seminar held as part of the Prof. M.K. Prasad Memorial Meet, jointly organised by the Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishad, Maharaja’s College Old Students Association, and Maharaja’s College here on Tuesday.

Mr. Alex said the production of spices including pepper, cardamom, turmeric, and nutmeg had come down by around 30% in the State, which was an outcome of climate change. The rise in temperatures in the high ranges had resulted in the destruction of the natural ecosystem for efficient growth of spices, he added.

He said the drought situation had taken a toll on coconut cultivation. Concerted efforts through a multi-pronged approach have to be initiated to tackle the growing threat of climate change to the State’s agricultural sector, he said.

Inaugurating the seminar, critic M.K. Sanoo remembered Prof. M.K. Prasad as an eco-warrior who was at the forefront of various agitations for protection of the environment. A.V. Raghu, Principal Scientist at the Kerala Forest Research Institute, spoke on ‘Forest protection: yesterday, today and tomorrow’.