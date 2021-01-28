Client’s death leaves homestay operator rattled

Kochi

28 January 2021 01:44 IST

He now plans to dispose of the apartment where his client of two years had stayed

Rattled by the alleged suicide by a trusted client, a 68-year-old American citizen, a homestay operator in Fort Kochi is now looking to dispose of a two-storey apartment he had leased.

Sujith C.S., who has been running a homestay for four years, was alerted about the death of his client of the past two years on Sunday morning. He was found hanging in a bedroom in the apartment by his aide who was sleeping next door.

“He was my first client when I leased the building two years ago and had been staying on the first floor since then. He was found disturbed of late by the noise and dust from the construction of a building in the immediate neighbourhood and had even given a month’s notice to move out. But he could not find another ideal place and had agreed to continue his stay here when I offered a reduced tariff,” he said.

The man used to exit the country and return every six months in compliance with visa norms, said Mr. Sujith, who now wants to dispose of the apartment, while he is no longer willing to host long-staying guests. He has another homestay in Fort Kochi.

The Fort Kochi police registered a case for unnatural death but found nothing suspicious in the post-mortem report. “He was learnt to be depressed in the days leading up to his death, as his son was reportedly serving a prison term back in the US. We have alerted US Embassy officials, and the rest of the formalities will be completed once we hear from them,” said police sources. The body is kept at the Ernakulam General Hospital mortuary.

Quoting the deceased’s aide, Mr. Sujith said he had not slept and was drinking heavily till around 5 a.m. before he retired to his bedroom. The aide also went to sleep thereafter and spotted the body when he woke up around 10.30 a.m., the police said.

The man had stayed at Marari in Alappuzha for three years before he came to stay in Fort Kochi. The aide had been with him since his Marari days.