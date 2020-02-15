Clear all projects of Operation Breakthrough, orders HC

Administrative sanction for all the works planned under Operation Breakthrough for clearing waterlogging in the city should be given immediately, ordered the Kerala High Court. Of the 211 works envisioned under the project, permission was issued to just 33, it was submitted in the court.

It was on a writ petition seeking directions to restore the water flow in Thevara-Perandoor canal and to free the city of waterlogging that the court issued the order.

The High-Level Monitoring Committee formed for the purpose should meet within two days and take stock of the situation, the court directed when the petitioners pointed out that the committee had not met since its formation.

The court said that it would monitor the progress of the work on a daily basis.

The city could not be freed of waterlogging unless the culvert that ran through the holding of the railway was cleared. The railways needed to be involved in the project. All the projects should be completed for making the city free of waterlogging, the court said.

The case will be considered on February 19 again.

Meanwhile, a communication issued by the District Collector said a meeting of the Committee would be held on Saturday at the office of Kochi Metro Rail Limited at 5 p.m. Chief Secretary Tom Jose will preside.