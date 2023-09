September 26, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - KOCHI

A cleanliness drive aimed at converting city school campuses into green campuses was launched at the Vennala Government Lower Primary School. Deputy Mayor K.A. Ansiya inaugurated the drive. V.A. Sreejith, chairperson of the Education Standing Committee of the Kochi Corporation, presided. Division councillor K.B. Harshal spoke.

