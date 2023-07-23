Cleanliness and greening campaign to begin in city schools next week

July 23, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - KOCHI

A cleanliness and greening campaign will begin in city schools next week.

The campaign, led by Nava Kerala Mission, will encourage schools and students to take up green initiatives. The programme will see students set up green zones in schools where fruit trees will be planted. Students will be involved in nature conservation and waste reduction programmes. Rivers and other waterbodies located close to schools will be cleaned up. Canals will also be freed of waste. Steps to ensure free flow of water through canals would be implemented with the support of city schools, said an official associated with the project.

A project to restore drinking water sources, including wells, has been planned. Cleaning of wells and making well water potable have been included in the project. The project aims to reinvigorate drinking water sources with the support of students. The first phase of the programme will be implemented with the participation of lower and upper primary students.

ADVERTISEMENT

District Collector N.S.K. Umesh will inaugurate the programme at Government UP School, Koothattukulam. Vijaya Sivan, chairperson of Koothattukulam municipality, will preside over the function. Municipal vice chairman Sunny Kuriakose will deliver the keynote address. Nava Kerala Mission district coordinator S. Ranjini will make a presentation on the project.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.