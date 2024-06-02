Cleaning of Edappally canal begins on a war footing

The cleaning of Edappally canal got under way on June 1 (Saturday) using ₹80 lakh sanctioned by the Kochi Corporation.

In addition, another ₹20-lakh project under Operation Vahini will be launched shortly. In the wake of the recent flooding, the works have been sanctioned without tender formalities considering the emergency situation. The Irrigation department is also executing works worth ₹6 lakh. Totally, works worth ₹1 crore are being undertaken with the goal of removing obstacles in Edappally canal.

The Irrigation department has also started cleaning the southern mouth linking Edappally canal with Champakkara canal. The Kochi Corporation is cleaning up the stretch of Edappally canal from the starting point of Muttar river till Pipeline bridge. The cleaning of the stretch from Pipeline to Palachuvadu using ₹6.70 lakh will begin on Tuesday. Another project worth ₹10 lakh will also be launched for cleaning from Palachuvadu till Thuthiyoor. In total, ₹24.70 lakh will be spent under Operation Vahini for cleaning Edappally canal.

Under Operation Vahini, 59 projects will be executed for which ₹4.97 crore has been earmarked.

Edappally canal with a length of 10.50 km stretching from the Kadamprayar to the Muttar river passes through the Kochi Corporation and Thrikkakara and Kalamassery municipalities. Minister P. Rajeeve said an integrated system combining all these civic bodies would be put in place for coordinated maintenance of the canal. Each civic body will execute projects of its own on stretches of the canal passing through them. The Irrigation department will supervise the works,

Kochi Metro Rail Limited has been entrusted with the execution of the canal rejuvenation project to be implemented with Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) funding. A detailed report has been approved in principle. Market canal has been given the first priority under the project followed by Edappally canal.

Drainage network will have to be restructured based on the new challenges. The National Highways Authority of India will launch the project for the construction of a bigger culvert for resolving waterlogging in Kalamassery municipality on June 17. Steps will also be taken to evict encroachments. A ₹14.50-crore project has been submitted for addressing waterlogging in Pottachal canal.

