Cleaning of drains begins on MG Road; more hotels to be inspected for illegal dumping

Youth Congress workers lay siege to Mayor’s office demanding steps to address flooding

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
November 02, 2022 20:57 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

City administration is planning to inspect more hotels on MG road for illegal dumping of food waste into the city drains.

List of hotels functioning on the busy road was taken and inspections would be carried out in the coming days, followed by action against violators, said T.K. Ashraf, chairperson of the Health Standing Committee of the Kochi Corporation.

The civic body had issued notices to five eateries on Tuesday asking them to temporarily down the shutters after it was found that the waste from these eateries were pushed into the drains. An inspection carried out by the civic authorities had earlier revealed that the food waste thus dumped into the drain had consolidated and blocked the free flow of flood water.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

During a discussion with the organisation of hoteliers, the local body has communicated its decision that the closed down eateries will be allowed to resume functioning only after complying with the rules and regulations, including the installation of facilities for waste management, said Mr. Ashraf.

On Tuesday, the workers of the local body were deployed on MG road to clean the major drains and to remove the blocks in small drains that run through the area. The work was progressing, he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Incidentally, the Kerala High Court had asked the local body to take steps to avert flooding in the area in one week.

Meanwhile, Youth Congress workers laid siege to Kochi Mayor M. Anilkumar’s office on Wednesday demanding steps for addressing the issue of flooding.

Most parts of the city had been experiencing severe flooding during the past few years. The civic body has failed to act against those who are flouting the norms and dumping waste into drains. The Mayor was only interested in publicity stunts on social media, alleged the Youth Congress workers.

Youth Congress leaders Sijo Joseph, Nobel Kumar, and P.Y. Shajahan led the protest. The police later arrested and removed the workers from the office of the Mayor.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
urban planning
flood

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app